Queen Elizabeth II: Royal visits to the West Midlands in pictures

Queen Elizabeth II receives flowers from members of the public in Victoria Square during her Diamond Jubilee visit to the City on July 12, 2012 in BirminghamGetty Images
The Queen drew large crowds on her visit to Birmingham during her Diamond Jubilee tour in 2012

Queen Elizabeth II regularly visited the West Midlands across the course of her life and her visits often drew thousands of people.

They included touring Coventry Cathedral a few years after her Coronation and several stops in her Silver Jubilee tour in 1977.

In 2012, the Queen travelled across the region on her Diamond Jubilee Tour.

Large crowds turned out for those visits including in Hereford, Cosford and Birmingham.

The Queen also had a close connection with the National Memorial Arboretum, in Staffordshire, laying wreaths on several occasions at the site.

Getty Images
On the same Diamond Jubilee tour, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh visited Hereford Cathedral
Mirrorpix/Getty Images
The Queen also toured large parts of the country during her Silver Jubilee tour in 1977, including Solihull
Getty Images
The Queen visited the National Memorial Arboretum, Staffordshire, on several occasions to lay wreaths
Mirrorpix/Getty Images
One of the Queen's earliest trips to the West Midlands, as monarch, came in 1956 when she and the Duke of Edinburgh visited the old Coventry Cathedral
Getty Images
When the Queen came to the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon, in 2011, she met actors Sam Troughton (left) and Mariah Gale
Getty Images
Before she became monarch, Princess Elizabeth toured the grounds of Shrewsbury's Royal Show in 1949, surrounded by farmers and pigs
Getty Images
The Queen came to Worcester in 1980 for the city's Maundy Service where she gave out Maundy money in the traditional coin-giving service at the cathedral
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Staffordshire is famed for its Potteries and on a visit to Stoke-on-Trent in 1955, the Queen was shown around the Johnson Brothers china factory
Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA/WireImage
People have always turned out in large numbers for a visit by the monarch, including this one in Stafford in 2006

Obituary: A long life marked by a sense of duty

Queen Elizabeth II: A life in pictures

Charles formally confirmed as king in ceremony

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Topics