Commonwealth Games' baton-bearers to get souvenir replica
All baton-bearers who took part in the Queen's Baton Relay in England ahead of the Commonwealth Games will get a souvenir replica, organisers said.
Hundreds of people carried it across the country before it arrived at the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham, on 28 July for the opening ceremony.
The souvenir version will be a third of the size of the original.
"We wanted to thank all of our amazing baton-bearers," Ian Reid, the CEO of Birmingham 2022, said.
The baton was designed and created in the West Midlands and featured a platinum strand along its length to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year in 2022.
The relay started on 7 October and covered 90,000 miles around the world before a final return to England.
About 2,000 baton-bearers then carried it over 25 days across the country with the final legs winding through the West Midlands.
Highlights in the region included the baton being transported via coracle and canoe in Shropshire and Staffordshire and a purple steam train in Worcestershire.
The relay also included a sailing boat at Kingsbury water park, Warwickshire, a visit to Villa Park and being parachuted into Wolverhampton's East Park.
The commemorative batons will weigh 420g (15oz), be etched with the baton-bearer's name and route and should be delivered from the end of September, organisers said.
Each baton-bearer was picked for their inspirational story and Mr Reid said they deserved the souvenir.
"Their stories are a true inspiration and we hope that this gesture will remind them of their special day and the role they played in the Games," he said.