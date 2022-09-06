HS2: Construction of interchange 'to create 1,000 jobs'
The construction of an HS2 interchange in Solihull could support about 1,000 jobs over the next five years, the West Midlands mayor has claimed.
Andy Street, Conservative, said the station serving the high-speed rail network would be "transformational" for the region's economy.
The contract, recently awarded to Laing O'Rourke, would also create 22 new apprenticeship roles, he added.
Supply chain contracts would be available for businesses in the region.
Work has started on the first phase of HS2, connecting London and Birmingham, including the £370m interchange.
The station, serving the NEC, Birmingham Airport and Solihull, is set to open in 2026.
The government says HS2 will cut Birmingham to London journey times from one hour 21 minutes to 52 minutes.
Sitting within a triangle of land formed by the M42, A45 and A452, the construction site covers an area of about 150 hectares.
Bridges over the M42 and A446 have already been lifted into place.
Up to five trains per hour will pass through the interchange, with an estimated total of 175,000 seats available per day, says HS2 Ltd.
Planning permission was secured two years ago, while building work on the site is set to start in 2024.