Dozens of firefighters tackle Birmingham Morrisons roof blaze
- Published
More than 40 firefighters have tackled a blaze at a supermarket in Birmingham.
Almost a dozen calls were made to West Midlands Fire Service reporting the fire at Morrisons on Hagley Road at about 06:00 BST.
The fire was mostly contained to the roof of the supermarket and an investigation into the cause has started, the fire service said.
Hagley Road, exiting the city centre, will remain blocked for some time.
Crews from Birmingham have been in attendance at a significant Fire on the roof of Morrisons on the Hagley Road. Quick and assertive actions from Firefighters extinguished the fire with minimal damage to the inside of the shop. Hagley Rd will remain blocked for a period of time pic.twitter.com/BZeO0apw17— West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) September 4, 2022
Up to 10% of the building was on fire, the fire service added.
The fire has since been extinguished and fire investigators have entered the site.
