Men found living in Birmingham shop's storeroom
Two illegal workers have been arrested and detained after they were found living in a shop's storeroom.
The men were discovered at Select Xpress, in Acocks Green, Birmingham, on 22 March and have been held by the Home Office for overstaying their visas.
A subsequent investigation of the same store found it was also selling counterfeit wine.
Birmingham City Council's licensing sub committee will review its premises licence on Monday.
In a report to the meeting, it said immigration officers visited the shop and found the windowless storeroom, which had to be opened with a screwdriver, had been converted into two bedrooms.
One of the workers was cooking on a gas canister inside while on his break, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
He said he was a student and had worked in the shop every day for one month, for five-to-six hours a day, receiving free food, accommodation and pay.
Another man said he had been working there for six months for 60 or 70 hours a week, was paid £5 per hour and his accommodation was free.
Both men had their passports seized and were detained at Sandford House immigration centre in Solihull.
A civil penalty of £20,000 was issued to the licence holder for the employment of two illegal workers.
During a visit to the shop on 21 June, licencing officers confiscated 24 bottles of counterfeit Yellow Tail wine.
Licensing officers later found staff were not properly trained to sell alcohol, and CCTV procedures had not been followed.
In a letter to the committee, West Midlands Police said: "[We have] no confidence in the management of these premises."
