Becky Hill and Steps to headline 25th Birmingham Pride
Afterglow singer Becky Hill and 90s pop group Steps are taking part in the 25th Birmingham Pride.
The weekend festival has announced its full line-up ahead of the anniversary event which runs from 24-25 September.
Other acts announced include former Spice Girl Melanie C and This is Real singer Ella Henderson.
Weekend tickets start from about £70, however some free community events are planned for Friday, 23 September.
The festival celebrating LGBTQ+ communities returned in 2021 after being unable to go ahead for two years due to coronavirus restrictions.
As well as the headline acts, the event will also celebrate home-grown talent including drag acts Fatt Butcher and Yshee Black.
Tia Kofi, who starred in the second series of BBC Three's Drag Race UK, is also due to perform.
Birmingham Pride launched in 1997 and now claims to be one of the biggest events of its kind in the UK, welcoming around 40,000 people for the festival and thousands more for the annual parade.
This year's event will be held at the Smithfield site, which recently hosted a number of Commonwealth Games events.
