Millwall vs Birmingham City: Images released by police in football violence probe
Dozens of images have been released by police investigating violence that erupted at a football match.
A 60-year-old man was seriously injured during the disorder around Birmingham City's game against Millwall in April.
The violence, which saw bricks and bottles thrown, also caused damage to pubs in the area and about 150 seats at the St Andrews stadium were vandalised.
Officers said those involved had "terrorised the streets" and described their behaviour as "disgusting".
West Midlands Police has created a dedicated page filled with 83 images following the disorder on 23 April.
It has appealed to anyone who recognises those pictured to contact officers direct, or anonymously via Crimestoppers.
"The vast majority of football supporters were in the city to enjoy the game, but there were some determined to ruin it for everyone," said Sgt Lizzie Lewandowski.
"They terrorised the streets, leaving people scared and pub landlords having to pick up the bill for damages."
At the time, five people were arrested and later released under investigation.
"Those found to have taken part in the disorder face prosecution, application for a Football Banning Order as well as club bans from matches," Sgt Lewandowski said.
