New BBC radio show to be broadcast from Birmingham
Birmingham is to host a new national radio show, showcasing unsigned artists from across the UK.
Theo Johnson, from the city, will present the new BBC Music Introducing show from the Mailbox for 1Xtra.
It is the station's first permanent show to broadcast outside of London and starts on 11 September.
Mr Johnson, 29, said it felt great to be part of the station's history and for it to be based in the city made it extra special.
They never believed in us, but @1Xtra And GOD DID!!! https://t.co/Qo7vg23aQF— Theo johnson (@T1Official) August 31, 2022
He added: "From listening to radio every Sunday whilst my mum cooked Sunday dinner, to now working alongside BBC 1Xtra legends like Ray Paul and KC."
The show will air from 22:00 BST to 00:00 every Sunday.
Faron McKenzie, head of 1Xtra, said the station had a history of spotting new talent.
"We're also committed to increasing investment and supporting broadcasting talent across the UK so to have Birmingham's own Theo broadcasting this from Brum is fantastic."
It will be the first time a national radio show has had a permanent broadcasting base in the city since Janice Long and Alex Lester broadcast for Radio Two from the Mailbox. The shows moved to London in 2008.
