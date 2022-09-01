Walsall Housing Group workers set to strike for six days
- Published
About 200 staff at Walsall Housing Group (WHG) are set to walk out in a dispute over pay.
GMB union members will take part in industrial action on 12, 16, 19, 23, 26 and 30 September.
The housing association owns and manages about 21,000 homes across Telford, Wolverhampton, Worcestershire and Staffordshire, as well as Walsall.
Those striking include maintenance workers, and WHG said it was working hard to reduce the impact on tenants.
Administration staff will also be walking out.
'Make ends meet'
The union said members were "angry" with an offer of a 3.1% raise, given the rate of inflation - the Bank of England warned it could reach more than 13% later this year.
It is the latest in a series of local and national strikes across the country in response to the rising cost of living, although the government has previously warned big pay rises could lead to a 1970s style "inflationary spiral".
"These are the people who kept the company afloat during the pandemic, now they need some help to make ends meet during the cost of living crisis," GMB organiser Justine Jones said.
The housing group has said it is trying to resolve the matter without industrial action and remains committed to negotiating with trade union representatives.
Lisa Wallis, the corporate director of People and Learning at WHG, said: "We are a charity and invest all income in our homes and services to support some of the most vulnerable people in our communities."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk