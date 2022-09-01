Walsall reveals plan for more conditions to improve HMOs
- Published
A scheme to crack down on sub-standard houses of multiple occupation (HMO) is set to be brought into force.
Walsall Council is expected to approve plans for an additional licensing scheme for properties housing up to four unrelated people in the borough.
Under the policy, landlords would have to pay for a licence setting out conditions which have to be met before rooms can be let.
The report will go before the council's cabinet on 7 September.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the proposals, for homes occupied by three or four unrelated people, would cover the Willenhall South, Birchills, Leamore, Blakenall, Bentley and Darlaston North and Darlaston South areas of the borough.
If brought into practice from July next year, the licenses would cost £850 for accredited landlords and £1,065 for those who are unaccredited.
HMOs with five or more people are already subject to a licensing scheme in Walsall.
'Vulnerable households'
The authority said after a public consultation, 46 out of 83 respondents were in favour of the proposed conditions being put forward.
The conditions would include keeping properties in good order, making sure they were not overcrowded, regular inspections, taking action against tenants engaging in anti-social behaviour and ensuring residents maintain waste properly.
"Additional licensing is designed to improve standards and relationships and therefore likely promote community cohesion and relations between people from different backgrounds," the report said.
"[This scheme] seeks to target resources towards improving the lives of financially disadvantaged and or vulnerable households living in non-decent homes."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk