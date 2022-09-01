West Bromwich: Man hurt in crash between HGV and broken-down car
A man is in a critical condition after a crash between an HGV and broken-down car.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to Black Country New Road in West Bromwich just after 18:00 BST on Wednesday.
The car's occupant, a spokesperson said, suffered serious injuries.
Staff performed advanced trauma care at the scene before he was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.
