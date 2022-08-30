Teenager died after seizure while swimming in Solihull - inquest
- Published
A teenager with a history of epilepsy died after suffering a seizure while swimming, an inquest heard.
Ella Swann, 14, died at Birmingham Children's Hospital after a fellow swimming club member saw her at the bottom of the pool at North Solihull Sports Centre, Birmingham and Solihull Coroner's Court was told.
The consultant who treated her at the hospital said Ella had suffered a chronic seizure.
The inquest will resume on Wednesday.
The hearing, which began on Tuesday was told Ella had been on medication for her epilepsy for a number of years, which managed her condition, but she had suffered with chronic seizures in the past.
It was told she was a member of a swimming club, loved swimming and would attend three or four sessions a week.
On the evening of her death, the inquest heard, she had been swimming in lane and it was some seconds before her fellow swimmers noticed she had not reached the rope at the finishing line.
She was brought to the surface and staff at the leisure centre began first aid before paramedics were called who continued treatment before she was taken to hospital, on 28 February.
During chest compressions, the hearing was told, Ella began vomiting which hampered CPR and blocked her airways which led to her brain being starved of oxygen.
The hospital consultant said, due to the seizure, Ella lost consciousness which led to cardiac arrest and the effects of drowning.
Giving evidence, West Midlands Police Det Insp James Edwards said the Child Protection Unit had carried out an investigation alongside the Health and Safety Executive, as is the case with any unexpected death of a child.
He said proper safety procedures were in place at the leisure centre, staff safety training was up to date and first aid training was recent.
