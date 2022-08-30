Oil spill causes delays on M6 in West Midlands
Motorists are being warned of major delays following a two-vehicle collision on the M6 which caused a diesel spill.
It happened at about 05:30 BST and involved a car and a heavy goods vehicle.
The M6 southbound between junction seven for Great Barr and junction six for Spaghetti Junction is closed.
Delays of up to an hour are expected and a diversion route is in place.
Emergency services including Central Motorway Police Group were in attendance, National Highways said.
