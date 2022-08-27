Birmingham: Thousands expected on trains over bank holiday
Rail passengers are being urged to plan journeys in advance, with lines due to be busy over the bank holiday.
Network Rail expects thousands of people to be on the move this weekend, with events taking place nationwide, including the Birmingham Big Weekender.
With Birmingham New Street being a key interchange station, Network Rail added local passengers should make checks before travelling and allow extra time.
It added its teams were prepared for the conditions.
Steven Ireland, Network Rail's director of stations for Birmingham New Street, said: "It's great such huge events are happening again and we love the station being busy, but it's important that passengers plan ahead and allow themselves plenty of time to get to their destination.
"Make sure you know your last trains home and check before you travel with National Rail Enquiries or your train operator so you have the latest travel information."
