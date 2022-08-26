Longbridge: Plans for 213 homes on former MG site
- Published
More than 200 additional homes could be built on a site linked to Birmingham's automotive heritage.
Proposals have been lodged by developer St Modwen for 213 homes on land off Dalmuir Road in Longbridge - part of a regeneration site following the collapse of MG Rover in 2006.
The proposals comprise a residential scheme of three apartment buildings along with parking and landscaping.
It comes after plans for 700 homes were approved for the area.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said each apartment building would include a communal roof terrace, with many of the homes having private balconies.
A representative for St. Modwen said: "The proposals for this site are a positive step in the further regeneration of the Longbridge site and will play an important role in delivering much-needed housing on a high-profile site, in a new high-quality landmark building.
"It also supports the economic objective of creating jobs, including [the] construction phase."
The previous application received a number of objections related to traffic and noise concerns and the hope was expressed that the developer would invest in the surrounding communities, with St Modwen saying the concerns over traffic and noise had all been considered in the scheme's design.
A statement from the Longbridge Area Action Plan, set out in 2009 by Birmingham City Council after the closure of the car factory, said: "Longbridge will undergo major transformational change redeveloping the former car plant and surrounding area into an exemplar sustainable, employment-led, mixed-use development for the benefit of the local community, Birmingham, Bromsgrove, the region and beyond."
The latest proposals are set to be considered by Birmingham City Council at a later date.
