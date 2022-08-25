Missing A-level result leaves Birmingham student in limbo
A student has been waiting a week for an A-level result that will determine whether he can go to university.
Thomas McDowall, 18, hopes to study maths at Bristol University but his offer depends on his physics grade, which was missing from his results.
The student, from Birmingham, said exam board AQA's communications had been "really bad" and the delay had already compromised his options for clearing.
AQA told the BBC it could not comment on individual cases.
A-level results were published on 18 August.
"When I opened my grades, it just said 'Q' on my physics," he said. "I think it means 'query' - it normally means something has affected the paper being marked."
He believes his paper has been lost but said AQA was "not telling us anything".
As far as he knows, he is the only person affected by this problem at his school in Smethwick, but elsewhere BTec students have been reporting delays from exam board Pearson.
He achieved an A* in his maths exam, a B in geography and a distinction in his BTec sport.
Thomas said he needed to provide Bristol University with his grade by 31 August if he was to be able to attend. His insurance choice, Southampton, has already rescinded his accommodation offer if he goes there.
"I don't want to take a year out," he said. "I've been so set and dedicated on this plan."
He said being left in limbo was "quite stressful".
The exam board is looking into Thomas's case and said queries were progressed as quickly as possible.
