Refugee girl's life-support treatment to be withdrawn
A girl's life-support treatment is to be withdrawn, a judge has ruled.
The six-year-old has an incurable neurological condition and requires a ventilator during treatment at Birmingham Children's Hospital.
Her parents had argued her treatment could continue at home, however medical experts said continued procedures were no longer in her best interests.
At a High Court hearing, Mr Justice Hayden found she was "beyond medical help" and said treatment should end.
"The brutal unfairness of what has happened to [the girl] following everything else that this family have experienced is painful even to bear," he said.
The family court division heard how the girl, who cannot be identified, had been born in Lebanon after her parents fled Syria as refugees in 2014.
They claimed political asylum in the UK and their daughter became unwell about four years ago, after settling in England.
'Beyond medical help'
"There is no prospect that home ventilation can achieve any medical benefit for [her]," Mr Justice Hayden said.
No treatment could "make her better", he added.
"She is, in truth, beyond medical help, but she is not beyond physical burden."
Her parents had wanted ventilation to continue at home, with her mother asking the judge for "mercy".
"We have suffered our entire life since we were born," her father said.
Mr Justice Hayden described the couple as "incredibly brave and resilient" and said the girl was lucky to have them as parents.
"It is tragic what has happened," he added.
