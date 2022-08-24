Martin Howells machete attack: Charity offers £20k reward
- Published
A charity is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information about a machete attack in Wolverhampton that left a man dead.
Martin Howells, 31, died a month after he was assaulted in East Park Way on 20 August 2021.
A man, 18, was arrested on suspicion of murder and a woman, 30, was held on on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both are on bail.
Crimestoppers is offering the reward for details that lead to a conviction.
Mr Howells' family said knowing the person responsible for his death was "still in the community causes us such pain".
They added: "Martin would have never hurt anyone - he did not deserve what happened to him.
"We continue to struggle with our loss each day."
Alan Edwards, the West Midlands regional manager for Crimestoppers, said: "Martin, who was much loved, was violently and senselessly attacked in the street."
The charity operates independently from the police and anyone with information can remain anonymous.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk