Yordanos Brhane's killer jailed for Birmingham stab murder
- Published
A man has been jailed for at least 21 years after admitting the murder of a refugee who had refused his advances.
Yordanos Brhane, 19, was found stabbed to death at her home in Unett Street, Hockley, Birmingham, on 31 July 2021.
Halefom Weldeyohannes, of London Road, in Sheffield, lost his temper when Miss Brhane said she did not have romantic feelings for him, the court was told.
The sentencing judge at Birmingham Crown Court said the 26-year-old had become "obsessed by Yordanos".
Judge Simon Drew QC told Weldeyohannes: "You convinced yourself that she loved you and that you should be together.
"However, when you confronted her and declared your love for her, she politely but firmly rebuffed you.
"As a result you lost your temper with her and eventually attacked and killed her."
