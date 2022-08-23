Birmingham cyclist seriously injured in hit and run
A cyclist has been left in a critical condition after he was injured in a hit and run in Birmingham.
The 45-year-old, who had his dog on a lead, was struck on a pedestrian crossing in Erdington. It happened next to Pype Hayes Park, opposite the junction of Marshbrook Road on Sunday.
Police said the driver initially stopped, before leaving the scene in the direction of Eachelhurst Road.
The victim suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital, police said.
Det Sgt Paul Hughes of West Midlands Police said: "A number of other cars along with members of the public came to the aid of the cyclist.
"Some of these people may have been there when the driver was still there."
The force is urging people to come forward with any information that may help its investigation.
