West Bromwich: Cannabis 'factory' in ex-magistrates' court
Thousands of cannabis plants have been discovered by police in a former magistrates' court.
Police described Sunday night's find - in the old West Bromwich Magistrates' Court on Lombard Street West - as a cannabis factory.
More than 2,000 plants were seized in the raid by officers, the West Midlands force said.
A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and is in custody.
The building stopped being used as a magistrates' court in April 2011.
