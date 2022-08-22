West Bromwich: Cannabis 'factory' in ex-magistrates' court

Thousands of cannabis plants have been discovered by police in a former magistrates' court.

Police described Sunday night's find - in the old West Bromwich Magistrates' Court on Lombard Street West - as a cannabis factory.

More than 2,000 plants were seized in the raid by officers, the West Midlands force said.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and is in custody.

The building stopped being used as a magistrates' court in April 2011.

