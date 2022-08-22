Man admits murdering Yordanos Brhane, 19, in Birmingham
A man has pleaded guilty to murdering a 19-year-old woman he stabbed to death at her home.
Yordanos Brhane was found at a property on Unett Street in Hockley, Birmingham, during the morning of 31 July 2021.
Halefom Weldeyohannes, of London Road in Sheffield, was later arrested in Stoke-on-Trent. He had denied murder but changed his plea to guilty at the beginning of his trial.
The 26-year-old is due to be sentenced on Tuesday at Birmingham Crown Court.
