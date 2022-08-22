Thousands turn out for Wolverhampton's soapbox racing event

Even Batman graced the soapbox course in Wolverhampton

A soapbox race event drew more than 15,000 spectators into Wolverhampton, organisers said.

Krazy Races saw amateur teams compete in handmade karts to win prizes and raise money for charities.

They tackled a 350m (383yds) course of chicanes and obstacles in the city centre on Sunday which wound past the former Beatties department store.

Organisers launched the Krazy Races in Shrewsbury in 2019 and said that event raised more than £20,000 for charities.

As well as trying to be the fastest kart on the day, teams also competed to be the best-dressed and have the best-designed soapbox kart.

No reports if Del and Rodney were behind the wheel of this Only Fools and Horses branded kart
Wolverhampton Council said 15,000 people turned out for the event
Teams competed to be the quickest but also to be the best dressed
The event raised money for charities

