Twenty firefighters remain at West Bromwich cardboard blaze
- Published
About 20 firefighters are still tackling a blaze involving 300 tonnes of cardboard near the M5 motorway in West Bromwich.
The recycling plant fire in Kelvin Way broke out on Friday afternoon but was quickly "surrounded and under control", West Midlands Fire Service said.
Crews have been at the scene throughout the night dampening down hotspots, the fire service added.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
Thick grey plumes of smoke were visible from the nearby motorway as well as to residents from as far as Droitwich.
In a statement, the fire service said staff at the plant had been using their own machinery to help crews "by creating fire breaks and moving material around the site".
Water from a nearby canal has also been used to tackle the fire.
Kelvin Place remains closed in both directions.
