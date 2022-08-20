Rail strike disrupts West Midlands services
- Published
Commuters across the West Midlands are being urged to check train timetables before they travel due to nationwide rail strikes on Saturday.
More than 40,000 railway workers, who are members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union are set to walk out.
West Midlands Railway and Avanti West Coast have said "a very limited service" will be in operation and advised people to only travel if necessary.
This latest strike concerns a dispute about pay.
Network Rail says only about 20% of Britain's rail network will be operating on Saturday and some parts of the country will have no trains at all.
Trains that do run will start later and finish earlier than usual and timetables have been amended.
A reduced number of West Midlands Railway trains will be running from Birmingham to London Euston via Northampton as well as from Birmingham to Crewe via Wolverhampton.
Services will also be limited between Lichfield and Bromsgrove, the operator added.
London Northwestern Railway services will not be running on other routes.
Transport For Wales has also announced none of its trains will be running on Saturday.
Cross Country services to Birmingham New Street will also be affected.
Passengers have faced disruption over the summer because of several other strikes, as unions have called for pay increases in line with inflation.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk