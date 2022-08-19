West Bromwich smoke plume blows close to M5, fire service warns
- Published
A huge plume of black smoke from a blaze in the West Midlands has the potential to affect the M5, the fire service says.
About 50 firefighters are tackling the fire at an industrial unit in Kelvin Way, West Bromwich.
Nearby residents have been asked to keep doors and windows closed as a precaution.
Eight fire engines are at the scene along with West Midlands Ambulance Service.
