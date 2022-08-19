Robert Kaweesi: Body found in father search after River Nile rescue bid
By Patience Atuhaire
BBC News, Kampala
- Published
A body has been found by police searching for a newly-wed father, missing after trying to save his son in the River Nile.
Robert Kaweesi, 48, from Birmingham, was with his wife, Justine Katantazi, and their four children on holiday in Uganda when they went swimming.
The 12-year-old got into difficulty and his father jumped in to help. The boy was rescued but Mr Kaweesi was missing.
A police commander told the BBC a post-mortem examination will be carried out.
Police divers and local volunteers have been searching for Mr Kaweesi since Wednesday. A body was found in a section of the river on Friday.
Ms Katantazi confirmed to the BBC her husband, a UK citizen of Ugandan origin who worked as a refrigeration and air-conditioning contractor, had been trying to save their son when he disappeared.
The 12-year-old was struggling against strong waves in the river near the lodge where they were staying in Pakwach.
Mr Kaweesi and Ms Katantazi had married in Uganda in early August and she described the 48-year-old as a jolly man and her best friend.
A spokesperson for the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said it was supporting the family and in contact with local authorities.
