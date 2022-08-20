Hidden gems revealed as free heritage festival returns to Midlands
- Published
Hundreds of buildings are opening up next month as part of England's largest festival of history and culture.
Organised by the National Trust, Heritage Open Days gives families free access to museums, galleries, stately homes and science labs.
Ross-On-Wye's new Museum without Walls is taking part along with The Potteries Museum & Art Gallery in Stoke-on-Trent.
Families can also explore Birmingham's Aston Hall during the event which runs from 9 to 18 September.
Events have been designed to offer people a chance to see another side to their communities, the trust has said.
At Highbury in Moseley, the trust will be hosting Shakespeare's First Folio alongside performances and exhibitions.
Berrington Hall and the Museum of Cider in Herefordshire will be open along with the Cannock Chase War Cemetery and Bridge View Light Railway.
More places to visit
- Birmingham Botanical Gardens and Glasshouses
- Bournville Model Boat Club in Birmingham
- Bagot's Castle in Coventry
- Coleham Pumping Station in Shrewsbury
- Olde Tower Beer Launch in Coventry
- Dudley Zoo and Castle
- Wightwick Manor and Gardens in Wolverhampton
- Llanymynech Limeworks Heritage Area in Shropshire
- Severn Valley Railway in Shropshire
- Wall Roman Town in Lichfield
This year's theme - Astounding Inventions - puts the spotlight on the pioneers whose creations we couldn't live without and the inventors whose work has been overlooked, the trust added.
Across the West Midlands, 670 free events have been planned in the 10-day period.
"Whether it's a doorstep discovery, a local curiosity, a world-famous attraction or a one-of-a-kind experience - there really is something for everyone this year," Liam Montgomery, Heritage Open Days marketing and projects manager said.
A full list of free events is available on the Heritage Open Days website.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk