Birmingham men arrested in modern slavery investigation
- Published
Three men have been arrested following an investigation into suspected modern slavery at a cannabis farm.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) said its officers raided addresses in Birmingham earlier and found thousands of pounds in cash.
The NCA suspect people have been trafficked from Vietnam and put to work cultivating cannabis across the UK.
Their investigation follows the discovery of a cannabis farm by Cleveland Police in 2021.
The agency arrested a two men at an address in Essex Street in Birmingham city centre where an estimated £25,000 was found in cash.
One man, aged 35, was arrested on suspicion of holding a person in slavery or servitude, production and supply of a controlled drug and cultivating cannabis.
The second man, 26, was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs and money laundering.
At an address across the city in Nechells Park Road, a 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arranging the travel of another person with a view to exploitation.
'Plain sight'
"Our investigation is focused on a crime group suspected of trafficking mainly Vietnamese migrants into the UK illegally," said Paul Boniface from the NCA.
"The victims would be transported often hundreds of miles across the country and then put to work in cannabis farms."
The agency said this type of crime "is often hidden in plain sight" and urged anyone with concerns about modern slavery to report their suspicions.
