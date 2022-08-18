Wolverhampton firm shuts for a day due to rail strike
- Published
A loans firm has been forced to shut for a day after the latest rail strike meant staff could not travel to the office.
The not-for-profit Street UK in Wolverhampton will be closed on Thursday.
More than 40,000 railway workers who are members of the RMT union will hold the first of two strike days - the second is on 20 August.
Services across the country will face cancellations and delays.
The organisation, based in the Wulfrun shopping centre, was set up to help people who can not access credit from mainstream financial institutions.
Chief executive Julia Herdman told BBC Radio WM: "It could potentially mean that someone who is in need of our help can't get our help.
"We don't have a lot of staff, so sometimes we have to make these difficult decisions."
Ms Herdman said it was the second time railway industrial action had led to the closure of one of its branches.
She added: "It is a shame that demonstrations can have an adverse affect on innocent bystanders."
Services will be continued to be offered remotely and offices are also located in Birmingham city centre and the Saddlers Centre in Walsall.
Due to the industrial action, West Midlands Trains has said it will be running a reduced timetable across the network on Thursday and Saturday.
Services are also expected to be "significantly disrupted" on Friday.
A limited number of trains will be running from Birmingham to London Euston via Northampton as well as from Birmingham to Crewe via Wolverhampton.
Services will also be reduced between Lichfield and Bromsgrove, the operator added.
London Northwestern Railway services will not be running on other routes.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk