Lord's gate dedicated to cricket captain Rachael Heyhoe Flint unveiled
- Published
Former England women's cricket captain Rachael Heyhoe Flint has had a gate named after her at Lord's cricket ground.
The Heyhoe Flint Gate, previously the East Gate, was unveiled ahead of the England men's test match.
Baroness Heyhoe Flint, who died in 2017, was a pioneer for women's cricket and one of the best female players, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) said.
Her son, Ben, said the family was "truly humbled".
England captain between 1966 and 1978, Heyhoe Flint played in the first ever women's match at Lord's, against Australia, in 1976.
One of the MCC's first female members, she was also the first woman inducted into the International Cricket Council (ICC) hall of fame.
MCC President Clare Connor took part in the ceremony - during which a bas relief sculpture of Heyhoe Flint and plaque were also unveiled - ahead of the test match against South Africa.
She said the club was "thrilled to have a permanent commemoration celebrating Rachael's impact on and off the pitch".
"Rachael Heyhoe Flint was not only one of the best female players to have played the game, but her pioneering drive to further the cause of women's cricket for future generations has left a remarkable legacy and impact on our sport," she said.
Wolverhampton-born Baroness Heyhoe Flint is only the second cricketer, after WG Grace, to have a gate named after them at Lord's.
Ben Heyhoe Flint, who also attended the ceremony, said he and other family members were "welling up" as it took place.
"Mum gave her life to the game, so it's wonderful that the game now chooses to honour her: her contributions then, and the legacy she leaves behind," he said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk