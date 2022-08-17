Birmingham stabbing: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in a city centre.
Emergency services were called to Temple Row, near Birmingham Cathedral, at about 09:50 BST on Tuesday.
A 26-year-old woman was stabbed and left in a serious condition.
The man was taken to hospital with an injury, said the force, which added the attack was thought to be domestic related. He was later arrested.
