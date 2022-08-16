Woman injured in Birmingham city centre stabbing
A 26-year-old woman is in a serious condition after being stabbed.
Emergency services were called to Temple Row, near Birmingham Cathedral in the city centre, at about 09:50 BST.
Members of the public helped officers track a suspect to nearby Newhall Street, West Midlands Police said.
A man, 46, was detained and was himself taken to hospital with an injury, said the force, which added the attack was thought to be domestic related.
The force has appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
