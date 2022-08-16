Female footballer tells of fight to overturn FA ban
- Published
A football player who took on the FA's ban on girls playing competitively says she is proud of her stance.
Lindsay Hobbs from Birmingham was told she could only play in friendly games for her school team after she was 12.
She challenged the ban in 1990 and got it overturned. She then played through college and later for the Wolves Women team.
She said: "I was just a girl who wanted to play football" and could not understand why she was being prevented.
Mrs Hobbs' football career was eventually ended an ACL injury, but she now teaches primary school PE.
She said is proud of the role she played.
Her daughter, Mia, 13, said: "I think it's pretty cool that she's gone through that and she's an inspiration really."
When she was interviewed by the BBC in 1990, Mrs Hobbs said she did not like the sports girls were expected to play at school and described netball as "a bit of a boring game".
But she was told for insurance reasons she could only play competitive football up to the age of 12.
She was able to get the support of her headteacher at Doe Bank Primary School and a local councillor to get the ban overturned.
As well as playing for Wolves Women, she played for East Park Ladies, came third in the British College finals and got to the fifth round of the FA Cup with Great Wyrley.
Speaking at a football session this week she said: "It does make me proud that I can see the girls behind me and when I see other girls playing football for their school or in the park that I've had a tiny influence."
The BBC Midlands Today coverage of the story in in 1990 can be viewed in the BBC Rewind archives.
