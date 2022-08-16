Fifteen artists show work in new Wolverhampton display
- Published
An exhibition by 15 West Midlands artists offers "something for everyone", say organisers.
The Art 4 All exhibition has opened at Newhampton Arts Centre, Wolverhampton, and runs until Saturday.
Ralph Aldous, 71, said he had "always painted and drawn" and organised the event to help other local artists exhibit their work.
The free exhibition includes landscapes, abstract art and portraits.
"We have a wide range of artists and styles," he said.
"It's the first one I have set up and it has come together really, really well. I have a really good team working with me."
Mr Aldous graduated with a fine arts degree from the former Wolverhampton polytechnic in 1980. His career involved delivering vocational training, but art has always been part his life.
"I have always painted but since retiring I spend most of my time painting and drawing," he said. He wanted to help other artists, particularly those who had not displayed work before.
His own art on display includes an abstract landscape painting entitled 'Walking the Dog' which gained its title because someone said it reminded them of a place where dog walkers would go to.
"I don't even have a dog, I have a cat," he said. " But I quite like it that people see different things in the picture".
For Mr Aldous, making a connection through art is an important reason to paint, as well as the enjoyment it provides.
"I think it helps me to go on learning," he said.
"It is a means to express myself of course. And I think any art, paintings or music gets someone into a space where they are really free to get something out they can't get out in any other way."
Mr Aldous, who paints with G5 Studio Group, hopes the event will lead to more exhibitions in the future.