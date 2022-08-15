Commonwealth Games equipment giveaway for community groups
Community groups across the West Midlands are set to receive free sporting equipment used in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Sport England is launching a giveaway of more than 16,000 items including bikes, martial arts mats and basketballs.
It is open to schools, voluntary groups, sports clubs and community-based projects across the region.
The deadline to apply is 19 September.
Weights, T20 cricket equipment and boxing gloves, plus cones and bibs, are also among the items included in the giveaway bundle.
"The Birmingham Games were one to remember - but it's now vital that sport and activity in our communities does not stop," Tim Hollingsworth, Sport England chief executive, said.
"It is a wonderful part of the Games' immediate legacy that kit and equipment that has been part of iconic moments - like England women's historic first hockey gold - can now go to local groups to support them in their ambition to benefit from playing sport and being active."
Commonwealth Games minister, Nigel Huddleston, added: "I would encourage all eligible organisations to apply - you could take a piece of Commonwealth Games history home with you."
