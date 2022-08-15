Edwardian pub recreated at Black Country Living Museum
An Edwardian pub, demolished 21 years ago, has been recreated at a museum.
Built in 1905, the once grand Elephant and Castle public house sat on the corner of Stafford Street and Cannock Road in Wolverhampton.
It was demolished in 2001, before it could be considered for listed status.
Recreated at the Black Country Living Museum visitors will be able to try a pint in the public bar, retire to the smoking room with a bag of scratchings, or enjoy a game of dominoes.
The recreation has been set in the 1960s, where the pub once had a public bar for the working class and a separate smoking room with slightly higher prices for the middle class.
"We have all sorts of stories that we have learned about this pub and that it was a haven for drinkers all over the world, including Ireland and south Asia and the Caribbean," researcher Simon Briercliffe said.
To make the pub as authentic as possible, the museum had been appealing for old bottles of Babycham and Cherry B, plus other bar items as well as gathering memories from from former residents and landlords.
Its landmark elephant statue, which once stood prominent on the exterior of the pub, has bee reproduced by local company A Studio.
Craftsmen at Craven Dunhill worked on the decorative tiles for the exterior.
