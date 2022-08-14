Reduced Avanti West Coast timetable in place due to staff shortages
Rail operator Avanti West Coast has introduced a reduced timetable due to staff shortages, affecting passengers in the West Midlands.
It plans to run four trains an hour from London Euston, including one to Birmingham, the company said.
The timetable changes were because of "the current industrial relations climate which has resulted in severe staff shortages in some grades".
It was being introduced "to ensure a reliable service".
Customers had faced multiple short-notice cancellations on its network, the firm stated.
The amended timetable would be in place until further notice and the company said it would continue to "monitor and review the situation".
Its four trains an hour are due to run to Glasgow, Liverpool, Manchester and Birmingham.
Every two hours, trains are scheduled to run through to Edinburgh via the West Midlands.
A shuttle service will take place between Crewe and Holyhead, plus a limited through service between Euston and Chester of one train a day.
