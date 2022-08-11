Tributes after Musical Youth drummer Frederick Waite Jr dies
- Published
Tributes have been paid following the death of reggae band Musical Youth's drummer Frederick Waite Jr.
The band, known for 80s hit Pass the Dutchie that sold more than five million copies worldwide, announced the death of the 55 year old earlier.
Mr Waite Jr was a "musical legend" who "inspired many young musicians", the Birmingham band said.
They formed in 1979 with members Dennis Seaton, Michael Grant, Kelvin Grant, Mr Waite Jr and Patrick Waite.
We are sad to announce the passing of Musical Youth’s drummer Frederick Waite Jr. Our thoughts go out to him and his family during this sad time. We have lost a musical legend, who inspired many young musicians over the last 40 years.— Musical Youth (@MusicalYouth30) August 11, 2022
Rest in Eternal Peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eeCg1a9Jv8
In 2001, Dennis Seaton and Michael Grant reformed as a duo.
Pass the Dutchie has once again become a favourite hit, with the band performing the song at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony.
It was also featured in season four of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things.
Fellow reggae and Brummie band UB40, paid tribute on Twitter to Mr Waite and said: "R.I.P JR. How sad to hear this news.
"Our thoughts go out to his family and Musical Youth".
Many fans also paid tribute, with one writing: "Very sad to hear the news of the passing of Frederick Waite Jr. His contribution and legacy to Birmingham's music culture was enshrined at the Closing Ceremony".
Another simply wrote "First record I ever bought".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk