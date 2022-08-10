Fire breaks out in Birmingham's Moseley Park
A fire that broke out in a Birmingham park was visible to cricket fans at the nearby Edgbaston ground.
West Midlands Fire Service said it received about 30 calls about the blaze at Moseley Park, off Alcester Road, at about 20:04 BST.
Smoke could be seen from about a mile away in Edgbaston, where Birmingham Phoenix and Southern Brave were competing in The Hundred.
About 10 firefighters have been dealing with a caravan on fire.
The fire service said it received reports of the vehicle and a large amount of timber products being on fire, which had spread to some trees.
The 300-year-old park is run by a charitable trust.
