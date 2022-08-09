Fires break out at former quarry site in Rubery
- Published
Several fires have broken out at a former quarry site.
West Midlands Fire Service said it had sent more than 35 firefighters to tackle "several seats of fire" at the former quarry site near Rubery.
Woodland and shrubs caught fire at the site shortly after 20:00 BST, the fire service added.
It has advised members of the public to avoid the area. Thick plumes of smoke have been seen billowing from the scene.
Three weeks later and Rubery Quarry is now being ravaged by fire.— Your Average Joe (@FrankleyMan) August 9, 2022
Even though there was a few big flames, early on, it looks like crews from @WMFSNorthfield have brought these under control, pretty quick. https://t.co/emxShorcW4 pic.twitter.com/MVTOzPYuqE
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk