Commonwealth Games: 'Birmingham feels like the city for the future'
By Caroline Gall
BBC News
- Published
Birmingham has been highly praised for pulling off a memorable Commonwealth Games, with athletes and spectators packing out restaurants, cafés and hotels in the city and across the West Midlands. According to business owners, many of whom struggled during the pandemic, the sporting event has been exactly the boost the region's hospitality scene needed.
Yorks Cafe summed up what a boost the Games had been for many eateries in the city when it tweeted: "In comparison with taking £40 a day during Covid. We all needed this."
Its operations manager Richard Trueman described the number of customers they served and saw queuing outside other destinations as "insane".
"I've worked in hospitality here for 20 years and it was honestly the busiest I've ever worked in," he told the BBC.
"The [contrast] with Covid was like apples and oranges... going from not knowing if we could remain open and having those chats with staff about what might happen - it was a complete switch around."
I can honestly say the last 10 days - in comparison with taking £40 a day during Covid. We all needed this. A punctuation mark to set us off in the new world. Hats off to all everyone who didn’t think they’d get to see a thriving city life again.— Yorks Cafe (@YorksCafe) August 8, 2022
The last two years have been difficult for many business in the city, including Land in the Great Western Arcade.
But the Games has had a massive impact on trade at the vegan restaurant, says joint owner Tony Cridland, and has showed off the many independent eateries Birmingham has to offer.
"We weren't as strong as a business during lockdown, we adapted as much as we could," he said. "But the Games have been a big, big success - great PR for the city.
"You don't think people come here much for leisure, but they will have seen the food on offer is great, great independents operating - more positives than negatives.
"Birmingham feels like the city for the future."
He said witnessing thousands of people descend on the city was great and they capitalised by opening the 22-cover restaurant for extra lunch time slots.
"I was walking through the city on the last Saturday [of the Games] and it was rammed - I've never seen Birmingham so busy," he added.
"Businesses were turning people away because they just could not fit any more people in. It was like London - it's a shame it was only for 10 days."
In Warwickshire, lawn bowls and para lawn bowls were held at Victoria Park in Leamington Spa, while Myton Fields in Warwick was the start and finish for the Cycling Road Races.
James Wan, whose family has run the four-star Victoria Park Lodge hotel next to the bowls venue for 33 years, said their close proximity meant they were fully booked out by volunteers, officials and fans throughout the tournament.
"I don't think there'll be a lasting thing going on here but it has brought more attention to Leamington Spa and maybe more people will come here in the future, so I'm sure we'll get something from it," he said.
"We didn't advertise or anything, people find you... we've certainly welcomed it all though. There's been a nice feel to it all. It's all gone well... I'd like to congratulate the organisers."
'Pack people in'
Kieron Cheema, from Air Rentals in Wolverhampton, said he rented out both of his apartments to visitors wanting to stay in the city for the Games.
"We always ask guests what their reason is for staying and the guests said it was because of the Games.
"They stayed longer than usual, for six days, so they wanted to visit the city and see what's going on."
He said it was important the events were spread out across the region.
"It's good for other business in other cities, rather than just Birmingham. I could see there were plenty of visitors to Birmingham when I was there so I'm glad [events have] been on elsewhere."
Edgbaston Park Hotel and Conference Centre was the official house for Team Wales and catered for Team England, Jamaica and England Futures - a group of young athletes aiming to compete at future Commonwealth and Olympic Games.
The group's patron, the Duchess of Cambridge, also visited the hotel, which was completely booked for the duration of the Games.
"It's been great," said Billy Harris, head of commercial operations. "We've had royal visits, we've been at 100% occupancy, it really leaves a legacy.
"We've got lots of photos and bits of kit left from those staying here. It really has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity - you need to make the most of it."
He said he felt the Games had cemented Birmingham's reputation as a great city.
"It's no longer, 'oh, you're from Birmingham?' It's 'Birmingham's a great city'. It's done us proud with our history, culture and diversity.
"It's very much been a success."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk