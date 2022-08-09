Kingstanding: Several injured in Birmingham bus crash
Several people have been injured after a single-decker bus crashed into a parked car and van in Birmingham, emergency services said.
Passengers as well as the bus driver were hurt in the crash on Hawthorn Road in Kingstanding just before 07:25 BST.
One male passenger became trapped and had to be freed by fire crews.
The driver and two female passengers were also led to safety and taken to hospital, West Midlands Fire Service said.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said paramedics assessed eight people who were on the 28 bus service, four of whom were discharged at the scene.
National Express West Midlands said it would carry out a "full investigation into what happened" as well as supporting police inquiries.
The route remains closed with other bus services being diverted.
The bus company apologised for any delays and urged passengers to check its social media channels for service updates.
