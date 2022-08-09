Commonwealth Games: Birmingham's hosting 'exceeded expectations'
- Published
Birmingham's hosting of Commonwealth Games has "exceeded everybody's expectations", according to the man in charge of Team England.
The event drew to a close on Monday after 11 days.
Team England's chef de mission, Mark England, praised the city after the Games finished.
"It has been nothing short of outstanding," he said and added everybody should be proud of what they contributed.
"It is not just those that bought tickets, it is everybody in the West Midlands from the taxi drivers to the volunteers to the members of the public that have been high-fiving everybody."
"Everybody should be very, very proud of what they have contributed."
Thousands of people bought tickets for events in Birmingham and the West Midlands and the government estimated about 1.5 million people visited the city during the games.
England praised Birmingham for presenting the games in a different way - by using a mixture of old and new venues and also using stadiums elsewhere.
Athletes stayed at Birmingham University, the Alexander Stadium, used for the athletics, was updated and a new aquatics centre, which will be used as a pool by residents, was built in nearby Sandwell. The cycling was held at the velodrome in London, built for the Olympics in 2012.
"Birmingham has done very well to showcase the city globally, I absolutely believe this is just the start."
Analysis by Dan Roan, BBC News sports editor
What I will remember Birmingham 2022 for, is the sheer appetite with which people embraced these games.
It has completely altered perceptions of Birmingham and has injected new life into the Commonwealth Games.
What we have shown in the city is that you can use existing accommodation, at the same time it will hopefully be a catalyst for affordable housing and regeneration.
It has left a legacy in terms of bricks and mortar, a fantastic new aquatics centre in Sandwell, a rejuvenated, refurbished Alexander Stadium.
There's even talk of an Olympic bid.
It has opened people's eyes to what Birmingham and the Midlands is about.
"Sports minister Nigel Huddlestone also praised the reception residents gave the Games and said "boy have we put on a show".
Organisers recruited 14,000 volunteers at the Games and they have been praised for helping to create the celebrated atmosphere around the event.
"We knew this would be Birmingham and the West Midlands opportunity to shine and it has absolutely grasped that opportunity and it has been amazing," Mr Huddlestone added.
Birmingham took over the hosting of the event after Durban, which had been named for the role, stepped down in 2017 due to financial constraints.
Former world 400m number one Katharine Merry has been covering the event and said she felt the city has changed how people see the Commonwealth Games.
"I think Birmingham has really solidified how successful it can be for people to host the event," she said.
"I think the whole of the Commonwealth Games Federation should be delighted Birmingham stuck their hand in the air in 2017."
