Birmingham bull: Photographers share images on Instagram

By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands

Birmingham bull
Massive crowds poured into Centenary Square on Saturday to see the bull

It's just over a week since a giant mechanical bull strode into the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham and delivered a show-stopping performance.

It provided the undoubted "wow " moment at the opening of the Commonwealth Games.

Brummies instantly took the bull to their hearts, and the original plan to dismantle it after the Games finished was quickly shelved.

Tens of thousands of people have crammed into Centenary Square to see the it and it was hardly a surprise when the city council announced it would stay in place until the end of September - before being moved to an indoor venue in the city.

The bull has proved a magnet for photographers too, who've been sharing their images with the BBC Midlands Instagram account.

Here's a small selection of the wonderful photographs of a structure that will surely go down in history as one of Birmingham's greatest tourist attractions.

@_shamrock_sean
The bull is 10m (32ft) high, 4.5m (15ft) wide and 15m (49ft) long - and weighs 2.5 tonnes
@alexxandra707
"I love the people in Birmingham and the way they have reacted to the bull," said Mike Kelt, from creators Artem
@dean75photography
The outer skin is made of dense foam, meaning it can't stay outside in wintry weather
@graham_on_the_move
The special effects firm took five months to construct it with a team of about 60 people
@jayjayjjetplane
"It was a huge challenge for us, and the beginning of five months of experimentation and hard graft," said Artem
@ktung_photography
Two puppeteers are needed to operate the head while another technician uses a computer to move the legs
@lisamac7414
The bull's tail is made to wiggle using ropes and pullies
@louh24xx
Chains representing those used in the slave trade pulled the giant bull into the stadium at the opening ceremony
@pemberton_mark
The bull was brought to Centenary Square in the early hours after the opening ceremony with a police escort
@mrasingh
A petition to save the bull when its future was initially in doubt attracted almost 10,000 signatures
@mrkarakorami
Special effects include smoke from the body and nostrils, tears of blood and lighting to show the bull’s emotions
@_pete_hitchman_
There have been several gorgeous Birmingham sunsets over the course of the Games
@prophotographypicture
Some people who saw the bull being created assumed it was intended for the Glastonbury music festival in June
@shaztakesphotos
Bull technician Hannah Joshua said: "The response has absolutely blown us away"
@soprano3
The legs hang from an aluminium frame that allows walkways for the puppeteers and technicians
@toumaii3
The Bull interacted with ‘Stella and the Dreamers’ – 72 young performers – as they encountered scenes from Birmingham’s past at the opening ceremony
@twenty_one40
There is full four leg animation, full head animation, horns, ears, eyes, mouth, snorting nostrils and a grappling hook tail
@yo.nayson
The legs had to be structurally designed, and Artem made three prototypes before they were happy
@zeetabea
The bull is supported by a telehandler that weighs 17 tonnes

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

