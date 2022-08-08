Birmingham bull: Photographers share images on Instagram
By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands
- Published
It's just over a week since a giant mechanical bull strode into the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham and delivered a show-stopping performance.
It provided the undoubted "wow " moment at the opening of the Commonwealth Games.
Brummies instantly took the bull to their hearts, and the original plan to dismantle it after the Games finished was quickly shelved.
Tens of thousands of people have crammed into Centenary Square to see the it and it was hardly a surprise when the city council announced it would stay in place until the end of September - before being moved to an indoor venue in the city.
The bull has proved a magnet for photographers too, who've been sharing their images with the BBC Midlands Instagram account.
Here's a small selection of the wonderful photographs of a structure that will surely go down in history as one of Birmingham's greatest tourist attractions.
