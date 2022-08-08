Rio Ferdinand: Fan made racist gesture at pundit, court hears
- Published
A football fan directed racist and offensive abuse at pundit Rio Ferdinand, including making a monkey gesture, a court has heard.
Jamie Arnold is accused of threatening or abusive behaviour at a match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux on 23 May last year.
Footage was played to jurors at Wolverhampton Crown Court showing the 32-year-old from Stone in Staffordshire allegedly making the racist gesture.
Mr Arnold denies wrongdoing.
The former England and Manchester United defender had been at the game working as a television pundit for BT Sport as well as a fan, the trial heard.
It was the first time fans had returned to the ground since the start of the pandemic and was supposed to have been a "a joyous day", said prosecutor Jason Aris.
Whilst up on a gantry area above the Billy Wright Stand, Wolves supporters enjoyed giving Ferdinand "a bit of stick" when their team was gaining the upper hand, said Mr Aris.
"Unfortunately, things became soured," when the pundit noticed the defendant direct all his attention at him, he added.
"[Mr Arnold] was not there to behave, to watch the football match and enjoy the day," the prosecution said.
"This defendant, we say, was engaging in unpleasant hand gestures, and jumping up and down," and he was "clearly trying to imitate a monkey," in the direction of Ferdinand.
"Not only was it offensive, but also racist," Mr Aris said.
'Appalled and disgusted'
Mr Aris said Ferdinand "decided to ignore this behaviour" adding: "He wasn't going to give him the attention Mr Arnold appeared to desperately crave."
Mr Arnold was also heard by fans to use a highly offensive racist insult about Ferdinand, the barrister said.
Other supporters were "appalled and disgusted", said the prosecutor, who told the court evidence from other fans at the match would be heard.
He added that Mr Arnold, who was under the influence of alcohol, had been "unpleasant early into the match" and had "started to hurl homophobic abuse at the referee, Mike Dean".
When arrested and cautioned by police, Mr Arnold allegedly told them he knew he had been stupid which prosecutors argued amounted to "a clear admission of guilt".
In his defence, Mr Arnold is expected claim he was making monkey gestures towards his father who was standing next to him in the stand, not Ferdinand, the court heard.
Mr Arnold denies causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress to Ferdinand by using threatening, abusive or insulting words.
The former player is expected to give evidence to the week-long trial later on Monday.