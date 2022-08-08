Birmingham City Council workers balloted over equal pay delay claims
- Published
Thousands of Birmingham City Council workers are to be balloted over strike action regarding claims of delays to equal pay claims.
The GMB union believes that the authority's job evaluation scheme undervalues the work of those in jobs predominantly done by women.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said workers must vote by 2 September.
The council said it had been liaising with union members since November and had agreed a new evaluation approach.
More than 170 people who mostly worked in traditionally female roles such as teaching assistants, cleaners and catering staff, won a ruling at the Supreme Court over pay.
'Explore solutions'
In November, the union said there could be a wave of fresh claims after "significant new information" emerged about how the council evaluated roles. An employment tribunal revealed key roles may have been evaluated incorrectly in terms of parity.
Twenty GMB union members protested peacefully during the Queen's Baton Relay in the city last month, when the union called on council leader Ian Ward to "urgently intervene" in pay disputes.
Michelle McCrossen, GMB union organiser, urged the Labour-run council to "settle this once and for all".
"Birmingham City Council's shameful history of sex discrimination has already cost the city hundreds of millions of pounds and forced them to sell off city assets," she said. "Their failure to fix the problem means that bill is growing by the day.
"We will not accept any more delays and distractions."
A spokesperson for the council said it had been engaging with GMB on matters of equal pay since November and had already agreed a new approach to job evaluation.
"The council would encourage GMB to explore solutions working together, as it is committed to resolving historic equal pay issues and has already settled with the majority of trade union members following a previous agreement," a spokesperson said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk