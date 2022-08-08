Woman, 71, arrested after biker killed in Meriden crash
A woman in her 70s has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash.
The 33-year-old man from Coventry died at the scene after being thrown from his motorcycle after it collided with a Kia Sorrento in Meriden on Saturday.
His bike burst into flames following the crash which happened at about 17:15 BST at the junction of Hampton Lane and Somers Road, West Midlands Police said.
The force has appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
The 71-year-old suspect has been released under investigation while police carry out inquiries and wait for test results.
Police said the victim's family was being supported by specially trained officers.
