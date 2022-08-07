Commonwealth Games: Fire prompts warning to travelling spectators

Smoke has been seen by residents in the city centre and motorists have been warned to shut their windows if they are travelling through it

Spectators travelling to the Commonwealth Games have been warned of delays after a fire in Birmingham.

Nine fire engines are tackling a blaze at a derelict factory on Princip Street, near Newtown.

Motorists travelling through the smoke are told to close windows, turn air conditioning off and keep air vents closed, the UK Health Security Agency said.

There is also a diversion to the cycle route to the Alexander Stadium.

The smoke has caused many road closures in the city centre, including the A34 from the tunnels on Lancaster Circus Queensway to junction of New John St West, for inbound and outbound traffic because of the smoke plume.

There are also road closures in place at Vesey Street, Princip Street and Price Street at the junction of Newtown Row outbound from Lancaster Circus.

Newtown Row has been closed for a second time, West Midlands Police said.

West Midlands Fire Service were called to the reports of the fire at around 06:48 BST and residents around the area are still being urged to keep their windows shut.

