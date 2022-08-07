Commonwealth Games: Fire prompts warning to travelling spectators
Spectators travelling to the Commonwealth Games have been warned of delays after a fire in Birmingham.
Nine fire engines are tackling a blaze at a derelict factory on Princip Street, near Newtown.
Motorists travelling through the smoke are told to close windows, turn air conditioning off and keep air vents closed, the UK Health Security Agency said.
There is also a diversion to the cycle route to the Alexander Stadium.
Due to the ongoing fire near the A34, there is a diversion to the cycling route to Alexander Stadium, from Newtown Row via Loveday Street, under St Chad’s Queensway, to Bath Street, Lower Loveday Street, Cliveland Street and Cecil Street, before rejoining the A34 pic.twitter.com/lpwKEyalXa— Get Set For The Games (@GetSet2022) August 7, 2022
The smoke has caused many road closures in the city centre, including the A34 from the tunnels on Lancaster Circus Queensway to junction of New John St West, for inbound and outbound traffic because of the smoke plume.
There are also road closures in place at Vesey Street, Princip Street and Price Street at the junction of Newtown Row outbound from Lancaster Circus.
Newtown Row has been closed for a second time, West Midlands Police said.
West Midlands Fire Service were called to the reports of the fire at around 06:48 BST and residents around the area are still being urged to keep their windows shut.
