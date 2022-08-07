Birmingham centre factory fire prompts warning to motorists
- Published
A fire has broken out at a derelict factory in Birmingham City Centre.
West Midlands Fire Service are currently dealing with the blaze on Princip Street, near Newtown.
Motorists who have to travel through the smoke have been warned to close windows, turn off air conditioning and keep their air vents closed, the UK Health Security Agency said.
Commonwealth Games spectators should leave extra time for journeys, the fire service added.
The A34 is closed from the tunnels on Lancaster Circus Queensway to junction of New John St West, for inbound and outbound traffic because of the smoke plume.
There are also road closures in place at Vesey Street, Princip Street and Price Street at the junction of Newtown Row outbound from Lancaster Circus.
Newtown Row has been closed for a second time due to smoke.
Residents around the area are being urged to keep their windows shut, West Midlands Police said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk